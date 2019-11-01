Most wanted PKK terrorist neutralized in eastern Turkey

Turkish security forces have neutralized two PKK terrorists, including one on the country's Most Wanted list, in an operation in the eastern province of Van, Interior Ministry confirmed Friday.

Muhacir Duman, codenamed Karker, was killed in operation carried out by the provincial gendarmerie command. He had a TL 300,000 bounty on his head.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.