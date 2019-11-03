Erdoğan visits Joint Operations Center in Turkey's Şanlıurfa province

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Joint Operations Center in Turkey's southeastern Şanlıurfa province amid Ankara's anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

During his visit, Erdoğan received information on the latest developments in Operation Peace Spring.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief Hakan Fidan were also present during the visit.







Following the visit, Erdoğan also paid a visit to the governorate and metropolitan municipality headquarters. The president met with the family of Muhammed Omar, a nine-month-old Syrian baby who was killed in a mortar and rocket attack launched by People's Protection Units (YPG) targeting Akçakale district.

Launched on Oct. 9, Operation Peace Spring aims to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK elements from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone, east of the Euphrates River, where Syrians can return to in safety.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.