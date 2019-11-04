Locals in northern Syria thank Turkish military for ensuring peace

Locals in the northern Syrian cities of Tal Abyad Ras al-Ayn are thanking the Turkish military for clearing terrorists and restoring peace in the region through Operation Peace Spring.



A video released by the Defense Ministry shows local residents who express their gratitude for Turkey’s efforts and pray for the safety of Turkish soldiers.



“Our lives have improved after the arrival of Turkish soldiers, peace, tranquility and stability were restored here,” a man says in the video, as he says he is happy about the current situation.

The oppression and persecution of the PKK / YPG terrorist organizations was terminated in Tel Abyad and Rasulayn with the Operation Peace Spring, thus the way was opened for our Syrian brothers to return to their homes and lands voluntarily and safely.

Tal Abyad is populated to a great extent by Arabs and was occupied by the Daesh terrorist group in 2014. A year later, the PKK terror group's Syrian offshoot the YPG occupied the city with the support of the U.S.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the YPG on Oct. 9.



Tal Abyad was cleared of terrorists as part of Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 13. Since then, locals have gradually returned with humanitarian aid being provided with the help of the Turkish Armed Forces and the Turkish Red Crescent.



At least 10,000 people were given food and hygiene products and hundreds of others have been provided checkups.



The PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Locals of all ages expressed their gratitude for not only the operation but also for Turkey’s humanitarian efforts.