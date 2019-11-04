Locals in northern Syria thank Turkish military for ensuring peace

Locals in the northern Syrian cities of Tal Abyad Ras al-Ayn are thanking the Turkish military for clearing terrorists and restoring peace in the region through Operation Peace Spring.
A video released by the Defense Ministry shows local residents who express their gratitude for Turkey’s efforts and pray for the safety of Turkish soldiers.
“Our lives have improved after the arrival of Turkish soldiers, peace, tranquility and stability were restored here,” a man says in the video, as he says he is happy about the current situation.
Locals of all ages expressed their gratitude for not only the operation but also for Turkey’s humanitarian efforts.
The oppression and persecution of the PKK / YPG terrorist organizations was terminated in Tel Abyad and Rasulayn with the Operation Peace Spring, thus the way was opened for our Syrian brothers to return to their homes and lands voluntarily and safely.https://t.co/cCSlv4tzwj pic.twitter.com/t2t40QM3MZ— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) November 4, 2019