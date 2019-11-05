Turkey arrests 4 Daesh terrorists, including intelligence head

Turkish security forces arrested four suspected Daesh terrorists, including a senior figure, reports said Tuesday.



Police in western Denizli province detained Syrian national D.E.H, who was in charge of the group's intelligence activities in Syria's Hasakah province and illegally entered Turkey.



The terrorist was arrested following his appearance in a court on duty.



Meanwhile, police in Ankara arrested three of the six suspects who were detained following an anti-terror operation in the Turkish capital.



Police raiding the suspects' homes reportedly found cables, controllers and other materials used in explosives making, while one of the suspects had TNT remnants.



Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to rid Turkey of Daesh terrorists. The terrorist group is blamed for a string of terror attacks in Turkey that killed dozens of people over the past three years in Istanbul and Ankara as well as cities in the southeast.



More than 300 people lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks in recent years.



According to official figures, some 2,000 people were arrested and 7,000 others deported in operations against Daesh in Turkey, while around 70,000 people were denied entry to Turkey over their suspected links to the terrorist group.



Security forces have also foiled at least 10 attack plots. Figures show that some 18,500 suspects are currently being monitored for links to the terrorist group after being identified at airports upon arrival.