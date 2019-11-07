PKK's Syrian wing gets oil money, not the US, Pentagon says

Income from the oil fields in northern Syria go to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), not obtained by the U.S., Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said late Thursday.

SDF is the umbrella organization over PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing People's Protection Units (YPG) and its political wing Democratic Union Party (PYD).

Hoffman also added that the U.S. continues to support the terrorist group.

"U.S. is still working with SDF fighters, providing them with ability and support" against Daesh terrorist group, he added.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, which has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in Turkey, including women and children, over the past 30 years.

The U.S. has primarily partnered with the YPG in northeastern Syria in the anti-Daesh fight. Turkey strongly opposes the YPG's presence in northern Syria, which has been a major sticking point in strained Turkey-U.S. relations. The U.S. has provided military training and given thousands of truckloads of military support to the YPG, despite its NATO ally's security concerns.