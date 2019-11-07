Senior EP member visits protesting Kurdish mothers

A senior member of the European Parliament (EP) visited the Kurdish mothers who are protesting outside the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) provincial office in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.



The families have been seeking the return of their children from the PKK terrorist group.



Tomas Zdechovsky, a Czech politician, visited the protest site in Diyarbakır yesterday afternoon. Ayşegül Biçer, a mother attending the protests, told Zdechovsky that they launched their protest in order to take their children back from the PKK terror group and called on European countries to support them.



In response, Zdechovsky said: "We never ever will discuss with someone who is using guns. Never ever. This is why I am here and I want to speak with you about these humanitarian issues." He added that in every case a peaceful solution should be found.



The sit-in protests are seen as a reaction against the outlawed PKK, a terrorist group which has abducted and recruited their children, as well as the HDP, a political party closely affiliated with the PKK.



The protest has continued since Sept. 3, with 55 families in total currently protesting, including five Iranian families whose children were abducted by the PKK's Iranian wing, the Kurdish Free Life Party (PJAK).



The protest started when Hacire Akar turned up at the doorstep of the HDP's Diyarbakır office one night. She demanded her son back and spent a whole night outside. She said she would continue her protest despite obvious fatigue.



Akar said her son was forcibly taken into the mountains. Following her sit-in, and with the help of security forces in Diyarbakır, Akar was finally reunited with her son.



A week later, on Sept. 3, 2019, families inspired by Akar transformed her solo stance into a collective sit-in protest.



In 2014, families whose children were kidnapped by the PKK terrorist organization once again gathered for a sit-in protest in Diyarbakır to show their discontent toward HDP officials.



The PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has waged a campaign of terror against Turkey for over 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.