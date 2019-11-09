Turkish jets hit strategic Daesh, YPG targets in Syria’s Azaz

Turkish jets hit strategic targets of Daesh and People's Protection Units (YPG) terror groups in northwestern Syria's Azaz late Saturday.

Operation Peace Spring was launched on Oct. 9 to eliminate PKK-affiliated YPG terrorist elements from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.



Ankara agreed with Washington on Oct. 17 to pause its operation to allow YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the planned safe zone.



On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists were to pull back 30 kilometers south of Turkey's border with Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.



In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...