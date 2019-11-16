18 civilians killed in terror attack in northern Syria

At least 18 civilians were killed, 30 others were injured in a terrorist attack in northern Syria's al-Bab, which was liberated in an anti-terror operation carried out by the Turkish military.



The attack was carried out with a bomb-laden vehicle which exploded in the district's bus terminal, reports said.



Civilians who were injured in the attack were immediately taken to nearby hospitals, while local firefighter units extinguished the fire.



Buildings in the area were damaged in the explosion, reports said, adding that some vehicles also caught fire.

The Turkish Defense Ministry condemned the attack in a statement released on its official Twitter account.

Inhumane and uncivilised PKK/YPG terrorists continue to target innocent civilians using the same methods as DAESH. This time the terrorists detonated a car bomb in the Al-Bab bus terminal in the Op Euphrates Shield area, killing 10 civilians and injuring more than 15. pic.twitter.com/t6yPWGBaoX — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) November 16, 2019