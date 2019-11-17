YPG freed over 800 Daesh terrorists, Turkey's Defense Ministry says

Turkey's Defense Ministry said Sunday that the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) terror group released over 800 Daesh prisoners of war in Tal Abyad, Syria.

"Turkey is the only member of NATO and the Coalition (against Daesh) to fight hand to hand and neutralize over 4,000 members of Daesh in Iraq and Syria," the Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

"But the YPG/PKK has released over 800 Daesh members from the Tal Abyad prison," it added.

Since 2016, Turkey has carried out three major military operations in northern Syria – Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring – with the aim of purging the region of terrorist groups.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

The YPG, which is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, had attempted to use captured Daesh terrorists as a bargaining chip to provoke the West against Turkey.

Ankara wants YPG terrorists to withdraw from the region so that a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some 2 million refugees.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG terrorists would pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.