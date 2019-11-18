Turkey to launch op if YPG terrorists not cleared from N Syria: FM

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that Ankara would launch an operation in northeastern Syria if the area was not cleared of PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists, broadcaster Habertürk said Monday.

Çavuşoğlu was quoted as saying that the United States and Russia had not done what was required under agreements that halted Turkey's operation against the YPG terrorists in northeastern Syria last month.

The deal stipulated that the YPG, the Syrian affiliate of the internationally recognized terror group PKK, would be removed from a swathe of land bordering Turkey in northeastern Syria.



Since 2016, Turkey has carried out three major military operations in northern Syria – Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring – with the aim of purging the region of terrorist groups.



Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.



Ankara wants YPG terrorists to withdraw from the region so that a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some 2 million refugees.