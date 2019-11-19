YPG mortar attack against school kills 3 civilians, injures 8 in Syria's Tal Abyad

The PKK's Syrian wing YPG terrorists attacked a school with mortars in Tal Abyad late Tuesday, killing three civilians and injuring 8 others including children.

Just three days ago, the terror group again killed at least 18 civilians, and injured 30 others in a terrorist attack in northern Syria's al-Bab, which was liberated in an anti-terror operation carried out by the Turkish military.



Since 2016, Turkey has carried out three major military operations in northern Syria – Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring – with the aim of purging the region of terrorist groups.



Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.



Ankara wants YPG terrorists to withdraw from the region so that a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some 2 million refugees.