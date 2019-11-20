10 PKK terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Ten PKK terrorists were killed in an air-supported anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.



The terrorists were killed as part of Operation Claw-3 in the Haftanin region, the ministry said.



The operation also destroyed heavy ammunition and fuel used by the terrorists.



Operation Claw-3 was launched on Aug. 23 to ensure security along the border, especially in southeastern Turkey's Şırnak and in northern Iraq's Sinat-Haftanin.



Operation Claw has also targeted terrorist elements in Zap, Avasin, Basyan, Gara, Metina and Qandil in air and ground attacks.

All three operations have secured an area of 370 kilometers, preventing terrorists from entering Turkey or gaining a foothold in the region.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq. The ongoing offensive has eliminated dozens of terrorists. As a follow-up to the successful offensive, Operation Claw-2 was launched on July 12.

The Turkish military continues its counterterrorism efforts against the PKK, its affiliate the People's Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh both in and outside Turkey's borders.

In its more than 30-year-long terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.