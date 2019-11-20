Turkey repatriates 15 Daesh fighters to home countries

Turkey has sent 15 foreign terrorist fighters back to their home countries in the past eight days.

The extradition process began on Nov. 2, following statements from Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu. He underlined that "Turkey is not a hotel for Daesh members of any country."

Ten Germans, a Danish, a British, an American and two Dutch citizens were deported from Turkey between Nov. 11 and Nov. 19.

There are still 944 foreign terrorist fighters, including one stateless person, in repatriation centers waiting to be sent back to their home countries.

On Nov. 9, Turkey's interior minister announced that the country would begin extraditing captured Daesh terrorists to their home countries.

Turkey has criticized Western countries for refusing to repatriate their citizens who joined Daesh in Syria and Iraq, stripping some of them of their citizenship.

Meanwhile, European countries are trying to speed up a plan to move thousands of terrorists out of Syrian prisons and into Iraq.

Ankara has said that it will send Daesh members back to their countries, but several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized.