PKK terrorist preparing attack arrested in southeast Turkey's Batman

Turkish security forces in southeastern Batman province arrested seven suspects over their links to the PKK terror organization, including one terrorist who allegedly came from Iraq to carry out an attack.



According to a statement issued Saturday by the governor's office, teams of the Anti-Terror Branch of the Provincial Security Directorate detained two suspected terrorists who had traveled to Batman to carry out plans of the PKK, in simultaneous operations on specified addresses.



A PKK terrorist identified as M.F.G., codenamed "Navdar Ismail," allegedly traveled to Turkey from Iraq to carry out an attack, and another suspected PKK member identified as R.V. came from eastern Van province to carry out activities in accordance with the instructions of the terrorist organization.



The other five suspects were detained on suspicion of aiding and abetting M.F.G. and R.V.



The seven suspects were transferred to the court, which ruled for their arrest.



In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.