YPG terror attack kills 2, injures 3 in Syria's Azaz

The PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) terror group killed two civilians in the city of Azaz in northern Syria, Turkey's Defense Ministry said Monday. The attack also critically injured three others.

According to the ministry statement, the YPG terrorists detonated a car bomb outside the bus terminal in Azaz city center.

Azaz was liberated from Daesh terrorists by the Turkish military and aligned Syrian opposition forces in the 2016 Operation Euphrates Shield. Since then, the town has become an area with a high concentration of refugees and the main hub of Turkish relief efforts.

In the last three years, Turkey's Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring operations liberated the northern Syrian region from YPG and Daesh terrorists, allowing hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians to return to their homes.

However, a number of liberated cities – including al-Bab, Jarablus, Azaz, Afrin, Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn – remain subject to sporadic terrorist attacks by the YPG.