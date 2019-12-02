YPG cooperation contributes to Daesh existence, Defense Ministry says

One of the main factors contributing to the chaos and the existence of the Daesh terrorist group east of the Euphrates is the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG), which cooperates with them, the Defense Ministry said Sunday.



In a statement posted on Twitter, the ministry said support and assistance provided to the YPG only creates chaos in northern Syria.



The ministry noted that Turkey has greatly contributed to the fight against Daesh and is the only NATO member that was directly involved in the fight, killing at least 3,000 Daesh terrorists in Operation Euphrates Shield.



Referring to YPG terrorists releasing Daesh prisoners from Syria's Tal Abyad prison, the ministry said Turkey is taking all necessary precautions against Daesh terrorists and is carrying out operations while coordinating and cooperating with coalition members.



In October, YPG terrorists deliberately released hundreds of Daesh prisoners being held in a camp near the town of Ayn Issa.



"Terrorist organizations like Daesh and the PKK/YPG serve the same purpose and aim to harm NATO by attacking Turkey, which is a NATO ally," the ministry said, adding that Turkey will overcome problems through its experience in the creation of a safe zone, with its strength, a humanitarian approach and concrete projects.



Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to clear northeastern Syria east of the Euphrates river of terrorists and to create a safe zone along the border, in turn paving the way for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees.



Ankara has repeatedly expressed its determination to clear northern Syria of both Daesh and PKK-linked terrorist groups.



Since 2016, Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, facilitating the return of 400,000 Syrians who fled the region amid terror threats.



The PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.