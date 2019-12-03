Education resumes in renovated school in Tal Abyad

A school in northern Syria's Tal Abyad has reopened after renovation work was completed as part of efforts to return to normal life in the district that has long suffered from PKK terrorism.

The renovation project was carried out by Turkey's National Defense Ministry and the governorate of Şanlıurfa in southeastern Turkey. The school, which was seriously damaged by terrorists of the PKK's Syrian affiliate People's Protection Units (YPG), was opened after its needs were met. The school has six classrooms and 115 students.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Şanlıurfa Gov. Abdullah Erin said that Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn were cleared of terrorist groups in a very short time by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and Syrian National Army (SNA) in Operation Peace Spring, noting that the operation was carried out to bring peace to the region. "Since 2011, Turkey has opened its arms to Syrian refugees and has met all kinds of their needs. We will continue to stand with our Syrian brothers," he said.

Erin added that Turkey will not allow the YPG's terror corridor plans in northern Syria.



Local council head of Tal Abyad Vail Hamdu expressed his gratitude to Turkey for clearing terrorist groups from the region with Operation Peace Spring.

Amer al-Halaf, a student of grade five, was happy to have the opportunity to continue classes with the renovation of the school.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate terrorist YPG elements east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

As part of the operation, Tal Abyad was officially freed of terrorist elements on Oct. 13. Following the liberation, many schools were discovered to have been converted into military bases by the YPG, with some even hosting tunnels for terrorists to hide in and escape. Extensive efforts were therefore launched to repair and renovate schools and continue educational activities in the district.