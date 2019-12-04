238 Daesh terrorists captured by Turkish security forces in November

Turkish authorities have arrested more than 200 Daesh-linked terrorist suspects in November.

Turkish security forces conducted anti-Daesh operations across the country, including in major cities such as Istanbul, Ankara, Adana, Osmaniye, Mersin, Samsun, Gaziantep and Kilis.

According to information compiled by Anadolu Agency, during their operations in November, security forces arrested 238 Daesh suspects, including senior members of the terrorist organization, while courts remanded 71 suspects in custody, some of whom were deported to their home countries.

Turkey recognized Daesh as a terrorist organization in 2013. Since then, the country has been targeted by terrorist attacks numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks, which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey has launched military and police operations inside the country and abroad.

November operations

In November, police arrested 58 foreign nationals who were allegedly linked to Daesh in operations in the capital Ankara.

Seven suspects were arrested in Turkey's southern Osmaniye province, including a senior Daesh operative who was responsible for the terror group's training camps in which nearly 2,000 terrorists were trained annually.

Following the killing of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October, 11 suspects were detained in Istanbul on charges of plotting a terrorist attack during Turkey's Republic Day ceremonies. Eight of the 11 were later arrested and are waiting to stand trial.

One Daesh suspect who was caught receiving training in bomb-making from Telegram channels close to the terrorist organization was sent to prison.

Four Syrian brothers were detained in Adana for their alleged membership in Daesh.

In addition, 29 suspects were detained in anti-terror operations against Daesh across 11 provinces.

Turkish security forces arrested four Daesh terrorists sought by Interpol, including Russian, Moroccan and Kazak nationals.

Four close relatives of al-Baghdadi have been remanded in custody in central Kırşehir province.

After being interrogated at the Kırşehir Provincial Security Directorate, 21 suspects, including two children, were sent to Kırşehir governorship to a repatriation center.

Turkish intelligence and security forces in the southern province of Mersin seized Daesh recruitment lists which contained the names of its operatives and their nationalities. The list included the names of 3,846 individuals from 81 countries.

A PKK-linked terrorist also confessed the alliance between the PKK's Syrian branch People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist group and Daesh, saying the organization has created special emoji codes on WhatsApp for encrypted communication.

According to her, the ringleader of the YPG and PKK, Murat Karayılan, codenamed Cemal, wrote a letter commending those who support the actions of Daesh by supplying ammunition to collaborating militia.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the capture of al-Baghdadi's wife during a ceremony in Ankara on Nov. 6.

Erdoğan said the U.S. had turned the killing of al-Baghdadi into a PR campaign, whereas Turkey, which had captured the slain Daesh leader's sister, wife and brother-in-law, was refraining from this.

Since 2016, some 13,700 suspects have been detained as part of anti-terror operations against Daesh and over 4,500 suspects have been arrested. In addition, around 75,500 foreign nationals with links to Daesh have been banned from entering Turkey.

Within the same period, Turkish security forces killed 1,018 Daesh terrorists.

Some 1,174 Daesh and 115 al-Qaida terrorists are in Turkish prisons.