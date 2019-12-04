45 civilians killed by YPG terror group since Oct. 9

The PKK terror organization's Syrian branch, the People's Protection Units (YPG), has killed at least 45 civilians and injured 244 others both within and outside Turkey since early October, when Turkey's anti-terror operation started in northern Syria, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"Since Oct. 9, the YPG terrorists' car bombing attacks directly targeting civilians in Operation Peace Spring area killed 23 civilians and injured 55 others," the ministry said on Twitter, referring to Turkey's latest anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

"Twenty-two innocent citizens were also killed in domestic mortar/rocket attacks, while 189 others were injured," it added.

The ministry said activities to establish a safe zone east of the Euphrates River in Syria were ongoing in compliance with the deals reached with the U.S. and Russia on Oct. 17 and Oct. 22, respectively.

On Oct. 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Under the two separate deals reached with the U.S. and Russia, Turkey has paused the operation to allow for the withdrawal of YPG terrorists from the planned Syria safe zone.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot. In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.