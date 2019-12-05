251 SNA soldiers killed fighting YPG terrorists in N Syria

At least 251 Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) soldiers have been killed in PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist attacks since the launch of Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria two months ago.

According to SNA commanders in the field, 760 SNA soldiers were also wounded and one soldier went missing during Operation Peace Spring, launched on Oct. 9.

Turkish-backed SNA soldiers have been thwarting attacks by terrorists, especially east of the Syrian town of Ras al-Ayn, recently liberated from YPG terrorists.

YPG terrorists continue their attacks despite Turkey's deals with the U.S. and Russia for the withdrawal of the terror group from northeastern Syria.

SNA soldiers continue to search and conduct recon in the region, destroying improvised explosives seized from terrorists, and have been holding the front lines, which were cleared of terrorists.

The SNA is the reconfigured and even broader version of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), which was Turkey's partner in the field during the previous two cross-border operations of the country in northern Syria, Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch.

Founded in 2011 by former officers from the Syrian Armed Forces who opposed the use of violence by the Syrian regime, the FSA was a military network that consists of many Arab, Turkmen and Kurdish subgroups and ultimately aims to bring down the Syrian regime.

The rebranding of the opposition forces' army was announced on Oct. 4. The army adopted the name SNA, which is basically composed of the FSA or National Army forces along with groups affiliated with the National Liberation Front. The organizational scheme of the original FSA, however, was maintained within the SNA.

The aim of the SNA is to combine various opposition groups to operate under one command within a regular, professional army. It also aims to clear the terrorist elements from Syria and provide order in the liberated areas to turn the province into an area that displaced refugees can return to safely.