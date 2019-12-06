Operation Peace Spring ensured territorial integrity of Syria, Turkish MFA says

Turkey's Operation Peace Spring cleared terrorists from more than 4,300 square kilometers in northern Syria, supporting the territorial integrity of Syria, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hami Aksoy said Friday.



"This region has been rendered secure. By this way, contrary to the claims, Operation Peace Spring hindered some countries and circles from achieving their goals in the region. Thus, there has been ongoing black propaganda toward our country since the beginning of the operation," Aksoy stated.



As soon as the operation started, Turkish authorities made the necessary announcements regarding the aim, scope and legitimate basis of the operation and had informed the U.N., Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), NATO and the European Council in written form.



On the other hand, the PKK terrorist organization held nearly 1,000 demonstrations abroad, 104 of which were violent, the foreign ministry said. Furthermore, the People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists killed 45 civilians and wounded 244 more since the start of the operation, both in liberated areas of northern Syria and within Turkey.



"The agreements reached with the U.S. and Russia point to the fact that our operation was legitimate. Still, if the promises made to us are not fulfilled, we hold the right to pursue our operation," Aksoy stated, underlining that Turkey will not give up until the last terrorist is eliminated.



Following the liberation of the areas, efforts to clear bombs and improvised explosive devices were launched and administration duties were given to local councils. According to U.N. numbers, 60% of the people who had been displaced due to the war have returned to their homes. Turkish humanitarian aid groups and institutions provided help for over 30,000 people so far. Turkey's operation also did not hinder the humanitarian aid of other countries and more than 80% of U.N. aid for Syria has crossed through Turkey.



According to the ministry, Turkey is currently hosting over 3.7 million Syrian refugees. So far, 370,000 Syrians have returned voluntarily to the areas liberated by Turkey's anti-terror efforts while it is expected that this number will rise once the physical infrastructure in Syria is ensured.



Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with his Lebanese, Iraqi and Jordanian counterparts on this matter and suggested holding a conference.



Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG terrorists from the area east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.



As part of two separate deals with the U.S. and Russia, Turkey paused the operation to allow the withdrawal of YPG terrorists from the planned northern Syria safe zone.



The deal with Moscow, reached on Oct. 22, specified that security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols in the area within 30 kilometers south of Turkey's border.



Terrorism on UN agenda thanks to Turkey's efforts



"Four to five years ago, terrorism did not have any place on NATO's agenda. Most allies did not even want it to come to the agenda under several pretexts. Thanks to Turkey's efforts, terrorism came to the forefront. The allies now see terrorism as one of the biggest challenges to NATO," Aksoy added.



"Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a persistent threat to us of all," NATO announced in a joint statement published after the summit on Dec. 3-4.



Turkey has repeatedly voiced that what happens across its southern border, which is also NATO's border, concerns Europe and all other members as well, emphasizing that terrorism, conflict and migration threaten the stability of all NATO countries.