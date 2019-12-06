Syrian craftsmen thank Turkey for liberating their city

Craftsmen in Ras al-Ayn province of northeastern Syria expressed their gratitude to the Turkish army on Thursday for liberating the city in a military operation.



"We are thankful to the Turkish army. They rescued us," said one of the craftsmen, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA).



Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate the presence of the PKK terrorist group's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), east of the Euphrates river to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity. As part of the operation, on Oct. 12, Ras al-Ayn was officially cleared of terrorist elements.



"We were not able to work because we are Arabs. The YPG would not allow us to work without taking half our earnings," he emphasized.



He said the terrorist organization would never leave them alone, adding they would confiscate his savings.



"I would like to thank my Turkish brothers. They have helped me reopen my store," he added



He advised other Syrians to return to their homes, saying everything was perfectly fine.