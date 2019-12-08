Turkey repatriates Australian foreign terrorist fighter

An Australian foreign terrorist fighter was repatriated as part of Turkey's repatriation process of former Daesh members who took part in terrorist activities, the Interior Ministry announced Sunday. The ministry also added in a statement that the repatriation process continues.



Meanwhile, 200 Daesh terrorists whose country of origin was determined will be sent to their countries or any third country of their choice. Currently, there are 938 foreign terrorist fighters in Turkey's repatriation centers that are EU citizens. The deportation process in this regard started on Nov. 11.



"The permanent solution regarding foreign terrorist fighters is that these people are being taken by the countries they are citizens of, tried in their countries and be rehabilitated. We cannot reach a solution by revoking their citizenships, this is also no way to fight responsibilities," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hami Aksoy said on Friday, adding that this process is being carried out with the cooperation of the concerned countries.



Turkey has voiced for a long time that returning foreign fighters to their respective countries could be the best possible solution among other unfavorable options. With their return to the EU, the citizens would be taken under control and prosecuted thus prevented from being further radicalized in camps with poor conditions.



The first former Daesh terrorists to be repatriated from 28 centers in 23 provinces, were of German, Danish and U.S. origin. The U.S. citizen had demanded to be sent to Greece, yet had been left in a buffer zone when the country did not accept him. After the U.S. citizen, foreign terrorist fighters of Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands and Belgium were sent back, followed by an Irish citizen who was the last one, according to the Interior Ministry.



Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced on Nov. 28 in Izmir that 11 French former Daesh terrorists would be sent to France at the beginning of December.



Moreover, Turkey also prevented 8,922 foreign terrorist fighters from entering the country from 2016 to 2019.