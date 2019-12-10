Turkey continues providing medical services for Syrians

Turkey continues providing health care for locals of northern Syria who are enjoying life free of daily terror, as it was in the past.



Safaa Bakour, 56, is a patient at a hospital in Azaz that was built with the support of Turkey in a region recently liberated from the PKK's Syrian affiliate People's



Protection Units (YPG) terrorists through a joint operation by Turkey and the Syrian National Army (SNA).



Unfortunately for him, his check-up revealed a large abdominal mass, and he was referred to a hospital in Turkey's southeastern province of Kilis for surgery.



After the successful operation, Bakour expressed his gratitude for the care he received in Turkey.



"I recovered thanks to Turkey and Turkish doctors," he told Anadolu Agency.



Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate the YPG from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.



In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.



Abdurrahman Bayram, the patient's son, said that his mother also gained her health thanks to Turkish doctors.



Stressing that Turkey has always taken sides with the victims of war, Bayram asked the international community to extend help to Syrians with a humanitarian approach.



"Turkey is still providing many facilities, especially hospitals, medical centers and schools. Turkey is like the mother of the Islamic states," he added.



After launching three consecutive operations in northern Syria, Turkey rolled up its sleeves to reconstruct any hospitals, schools, mosques and roads destroyed by the YPG.



For instance, Gaziantep University, located in southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, applied to Turkish education officials back in 2018 to set up four faculties in northern Syria's Al-Bab, Azaz and Mare districts, which were initially planned to focus on economics, business, teaching and engineering; as some 2,700 prospective students had already taken proficiency exams.



Turkey provides not only college education but also vocational training to the residents of the liberated areas. For instance, local people in Azaz have been receiving vocational training at a public education center established by Turkey. The center includes courses in the Turkish language, hairdressing, graphic design, tailoring, electric and electronics, as well as training on the operation and maintenance of heavy machinery.