41 security checkpoints set up in Tal Abyad, Ras al-Ayn

There are a total of 41 security checkpoints set up in northern Syria's Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn provinces to prevent the movements of terrorist elements in the region, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"In order to provide security and peace for our Syrian brothers saved from the oppression and brutality of the PKK's Syrian affiliate YPG (People's Protection Units), wide-scoped checkpoints have been put in place in the Operation Peace Spring region," the statement of the ministry said. Underlining that the checkpoints are active 24/7, the statement stressed that, thanks to these intense efforts, the movement of terrorists as well as smuggling in the region have been prevented. In addition, a total of 3,408 vehicles in Ras al-Ayn and 4,864 vehicles in Tal Abyad have been checked so far.

Operation Peace Spring launched on Oct. 9 aims to eliminate YPG terrorist elements from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity. During the operation, Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn became the two main provinces to be cleared of terrorist elements.

According to the ministry, at the checkpoints, all vehicles' engine numbers are being registered and labeled for future identification. The checkpoints also feature highly-developed electronic devices and 47 bomb searching and detection dogs.

The statement also said there are plans to increase the number of checkpoints to 66.

Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn together with other liberated places have been put back on the road to normalization with reconstruction work. Citizens frequently voice that every day is getting better as a result of the reconstruction of the infrastructure, schools and hospitals, while roads and waterworks have also been repaired.