Russia expands military bases in northern Syria

Russia is expanding its military bases in YPG-controlled areas in northern Syria, settling to further three points, according to local sources.



Reportedly, 20 Russian military police officers, some of whom are high-level officials, have settled in a military point in Syria's Amuda district within YPG-invaded Hasakah province. Turkish and Russian military forces had conducted joint patrols in Amuda, which is west of Qamishli and close to the Turkish border, following the deal reached after Ankara's Operation Peace Spring.



Furthermore, Russia also settled in the town of Ayn Issa, southeast of Ayn al-Arab (Kobani). Following Russian forces, regime troops were also deployed in the area. It was also reported that Russia recently settled into the Izza point northwest of Ayn al-Arab.



While the U.S. moved its forces from northern Syria to the country's oil-rich regions, Russia has settled into the three bases left by the U.S. and has expanded the point in Qamishli Airport.



Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the YPG, on Oct. 9.



The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians' safe return to the area east of the Euphrates river controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are dominated by YPG terrorists.



On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists were to pull back 30 kilometers south of Turkey's border with Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there. Yet, since the deal was struck, YPG attacks have continued to be a threat to the region and the given promises were not held.