3 foreign Daesh terrorists repatriated

Turkey continues to steam ahead with its campaign to repatriate all terrorist fighters with foreign nationalities held as a result of its counterterrorism operations.



The latest batch to be extradited included two Kosovans and one Moroccan.



“Today, two foreign terrorist fighters from Kosovo have been extradited to their countries,” said Turkey’s Interior Ministry in a statement on Tuesday.



Turkey also deported a foreign terrorist fighter to Morocco, the Interior Ministry said on Monday. In a statement, the ministry said the Moroccan national was sent back to his country of origin as part of Turkey's ramped-up efforts to repatriate foreign terrorist fighters.



Turkey began setting about repatriating captured Daesh terrorists after the interior minister warned last month that Ankara would do so even if the prisoners had had their citizenship revoked.



Some 287 Daesh terrorists have been captured in northeastern Syria, where Turkish troops launched an anti-terror operation in October. Hundreds remain in detention as suspects. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 8 that there were currently 1,201 Daesh terrorists in Turkish prisons.



Turkey has criticized Western countries for refusing to repatriate their citizens who joined Daesh in Syria and Iraq, stripping some of them of their citizenship. Although the 1961 New York Convention made it illegal to leave people stateless, several countries including France have not ratified it, and recent cases have triggered prolonged legal battles. The U.K. alone has stripped more than 100 people of their citizenship for allegedly joining terrorist groups abroad.



13 Daesh suspects arrested



The country also continues its counterterrorism operations against Daesh terrorist elements within its borders. At least 13 people, allegedly linked to the Daesh terror group, were arrested in a recent operation, security sources said on Tuesday.



Prosecutors in the southeastern province of Mardin issued arrest warrants for 17 suspects as part of a probe into financial resources of the terror group, said a source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.



Simultaneous raids were carried out in ten provinces. So far, 13 have been arrested, with police continuing the search for the remaining suspects.



Turkey has been actively conducting counterterrorism operations against Daesh since 2016. Since then, 4,517 of the 13,696 suspects detained in 4,536 operations have been arrested. Over the course of the operations, 1,018 terrorists were either killed, injured or surrendered. In order to apprehend Daesh suspects, 64 risk analysis units that include experts on terrorism and intelligence were formed across the country. The units regularly monitor suspects that operate within their region, as well as all other developments regarding the terrorist group, both within and outside the country.