7 women who fled from YPG camp surrender to Turkish forces

Seven women affiliated with the Daesh terror group fled from a camp controlled by the PKK's Syrian affiliate YPG and surrendered to security forces on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the security sources, the women, who fled the al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria's Hasakah province, surrendered at Cilvegözü border gate in the southern province of Hatay, locating near the Syrian border.

The women were reportedly sought by security forces due to links with the terrorist organization. After their proceedings were completed by the security directorate, the women were referred to the court.

Turkey has long voiced calls to return foreign fighters to their respective countries as the best possible solution among other unfavorable options. With their return to the EU, the citizens are set to be prosecuted and thus prevented from being further radicalized in the current holding camps which are reported to have poor conditions.

Turkey recognized Daesh as a terrorist organization in 2013. Since then, the country has been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which in total killed 315 people and injured hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations inside the country and abroad. Turkey has been actively conducting counterterrorism operations against Daesh since 2016. Since then, 4,517 of the 13,696 suspects detained in 4,536 operations have been arrested. Over the course of the operations, 1,018 terrorists were either killed, injured or surrendered. In order to apprehend Daesh suspects, 64 risk analysis units that include experts on terrorism and intelligence were formed across the country. The units regularly monitor suspects that operate within their region, as well as all other developments regarding the terrorist group, both within and outside the country.