YPG releases 40 Daesh terrorists from Syrian prisons

The PKK terrorist organization's Syrian offshoot, the YPG, has released 40 more Daesh terrorists from prisons in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province after regional Arab tribes stood as guarantors, according to local sources.

The YPG continues to have a mixed relationship with Daesh, with ties between the groups fluctuating from open hostility to cooperation. Reports stating that Daesh terrorists are being released from YPG prisons and camps have been circulating in the media for a while. The latest of these reports came on Nov. 17 as Turkey's Defense Ministry claimed that the terrorist group had released over 800 Daesh prisoners in Tal Abyad, Syria.

The terrorist organization had tried to blackmail the U.S. and Western countries for Turkey to halt Operation Peace Spring – which was launched on Oct. 9 in northern Syria to rid the area of terrorists and create a safe environment for the return of Syrian refugees – as it was trying to form a terror corridor on the southern border of Turkey, but the plan was ultimately blocked by Ankara.

The YPG terrorist organization had released more than one thousand Daesh terrorists and family members in the past two months from the al-Hol camp in Hasakah.

The camp is a holding place for civilians who escaped the conflict in Deir el-Zour, along with the families of former Daesh members who surrendered and captured terrorists. Most of the civilians were forcefully brought to the camp by the YPG in April 2017, according to reports.

Several human rights organizations including the U.N. have repeatedly warned that conditions at the al-Hol camp are worsening every day and have demanded access to the centers where the families of former Daesh members are being held. The main problems of the camps are unhygienic sinks and shower cabins, torn tents, expired food and the lack of medicine for those suffering from chronic diseases.

Although the capacity of the camp is 10,000 people, according to the U.N., the number is seven or eight times higher than that, consisting mainly of women and children. Thousands of foreign terrorist fighters from nearly 50 countries are being held in the camp as well as a large number of Syrian and Iraqi terrorists.