Turkish soldier, security guard killed in northern Iraq

A Turkish soldier and a security guard participating in counterterror operations in northern Iraq were killed, the Defense Ministry said Monday.



The two were killed during operations in the Haftanin region, the ministry statement said.



Although the statement did not specify the terrorist organization, the area in northern Iraq is used as a base for the PKK/YPG terrorists, who plan cross-border terrorist attacks against Turkey.



On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq. The ongoing offensive has eliminated dozens of terrorists. As a follow-up to the successful offensive, Operation Claw-2 was launched on July 12. Operation Claw-3 was launched on Aug. 23 to ensure security along the border, especially in southeastern Turkey's Şırnak and in northern Iraq's Sinat-Haftanin.



In December 2019, a total of 211 terrorists, including three from the country's most-wanted list, were killed in anti-terror operations by security forces.



In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.