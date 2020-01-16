3 PKK terrorists killed by security forces in N Iraq

Turkish security forces killed three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry announced Thursday.

On Twitter, the ministry said the terrorists were "neutralized" in an air-backed operation by Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in the Hakurk region.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases.



The TSK also carries out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks on Turkey.



The operations were intensified after July 2018 and became routine after the beginning of another extensive campaign, Operation Claw, which was launched on May 27 to entirely eliminate the presence of the terrorist organization in northern Iraq.



On July 13, TSK launched Operation Claw-2 as a follow up to the successful Claw-1.

Like the first, the second operation was also launched in northern Iraq's Hakurk region and aimed to continue to destroy weapon placements and shelters used by PKK terrorists.

Operation Claw-3, which was the follow up of the previous two, was initiated on Aug. 23 in the Sinat-Haftanin region in northern Iraq. The operation was launched to facilitate border security, eliminate the presence of terrorists, and destroy terrorist caves and shelters in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.