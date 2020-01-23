2 PKK terrorists killed in Turkish antiterror operations in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces killed two PKK terrorists in an air-backed operation in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry said Thursday.



The ministry said on Twitter the counterterrorism operations will continue.



Northern Iraq is a known base of the YPG/PKK terrorist group, used by its members to plan cross-border terrorist attacks against Turkey.



In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a stronghold. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases that they use to carry out attacks on Turkey.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq. The ongoing offensive has eliminated dozens of terrorists. As a follow-up to the successful offensive, Operation Claw-2 was launched on July 12. Operation Claw-3 was launched on Aug. 23 to ensure security along the border, especially in southeastern Turkey's Şırnak and in northern Iraq's Sinat-Haftanin.

In December, a total of 211 terrorists, including three from the country's most-wanted list, were killed in anti-terror operations by security forces.