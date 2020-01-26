8 killed in truck bombing in northern Syria's Azaz

At least eight civilians were killed and 24 others injured when a truck loaded with explosives blew up in Syria's northwestern city of Azaz, local medical and security sources said Sunday.



The truck exploded while it was parked near a gas station, also causing heavy damage to houses and stores in the vicinity, a police source told the German Press Agency (DPA).



The injured were transferred to a hospital.



No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but in the past, the YPG/PKK terror group has used car bombings to attack civilians.

Syrian opposition forces control Azaz, which falls near the Turkish border.

Azaz was liberated from Daesh terrorists by the Turkish military and aligned Syrian opposition forces in the 2016 Operation Euphrates Shield. Since then, the town has become an area with a high concentration of refugees and the main hub of Turkish relief efforts.

In the last three years, Turkey's Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring operations liberated the northern Syrian region from YPG and Daesh terrorists, allowing hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians to return to their homes.

However, a number of liberated cities – including al-Bab, Jarablus, Azaz, Afrin, Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn – remain subject to sporadic terrorist attacks by the YPG.