YPG/PKK terrorist surrenders near Turkey-Syria border

A YPG/PKK terrorist surrendered to Turkish forces, security sources said Sunday.

The terrorist fleeing the terror group in northern Syria surrendered at the border post in Şanlıurfa's Akçakale district, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The terrorist was persuaded by a Turkish intelligence unit, the sources added.

A total of 41 terrorists surrendered to Turkish forces since the beginning of 2020.

In 2019 alone, 273 members of the terror group surrendered after being persuaded by their families, according to the country's Interior Ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.