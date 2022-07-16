A Mexican navy helicopter crashed in Mexico leaving 14 passengers dead following the arrest of drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero.

Another passenger was receiving medical treatment after the accident in the north-western state of Sinaloa, a navy statement said on Friday evening.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador regretted the loss and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased on social media.

In addition, one official was seriously injured. They had all supported the arrest operation.

The crash had occurred afterward while landing in the locality of Los Mochis, and the causes were being investigated.

Caro Quintero, the co-founder of the former powerful Guadalajara cartel, was captured on Friday in San Simón, 135 kilometers (83.89 miles) to the north, near Choix.