Trump, May to meet on sidelines of Davos summit next week: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, the White House said Friday.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump looks forward to meeting with May "to further strengthen the U.S.-U.K. special Relationship."

Trump is traveling next week to the World Economic Forum's 48th Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and French President Emmanuel Macron are on the long list of world and business leaders also attending.

The announcement came after Trump canceled a planned trip to London, casting further doubt on the strength of the vaunted trans-Atlantic "special relationship."