Russia slams new US sanctions as 'the worse, the better' principle

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Tuesday sharply criticized new U.S. sanctions against Russia linked to North Korea.

The U.S. operates on the principle of "the worse, the better," Rybkov said in a statement posted on the Foreign Ministry website that detailed the sanctions for alleged violations of U.N. and U.S. sanctions on North Korea.

"We oppose the stubborn, blinkered and aggressive approach of the Americans to solve bilateral and international problems with a calm, methodical work on a constructive agenda," he said. "We responded and will respond to the sanctions in a manner that will not harm our own interests."

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned two shipping companies, Primorye Maritime Logistics Co Ltd and Gudzon Shipping Co LLC, on Aug. 21 that are accused of transferring petroleum products to North Korea in violation of U.N.-mandated caps on such imports.

Six vessels are also affected including the Patriot, Neptun, Bella, Bogatyr, Partizan and Sevastopol.

In a separate announcement, the U.S. said it blacklisted two individuals - Marina Tsareva and Anton Nagibin, as well as the two companies, Vela-Marine Ltd. and Slovakia-based Lacno S.R.O., for working on behalf of a company the U.S. sanctioned in June for seeking to provide the Russian government with underwater equipment and diving systems.