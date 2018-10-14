Britain, France, Germany call for 'credible investigation' into Khashoggi case

Britain, France and Germany called on Saudi and Turkish authorities Sunday to undertake a "credible investigation" into the disappearance of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, stating that they are treating the event with "the utmost seriousness".

"There needs to be a credible investigation to establish the truth about what happened, and — if relevant — to identify those bearing responsibility for the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, and ensure that they are held to account," foreign ministers from the three countries said in a joint statement.

"We encourage joint Saudi-Turkish efforts in that regard, and expect the Saudi Government to provide a complete and detailed response. We have conveyed this message directly to the Saudi authorities," the statement by British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, France's Jean-Yves Le Drian and Germany's Heiko Maas said.

Khashoggi, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the U.S. since last year to avoid possible arrest, has not been seen since entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 and was reported missing by his Turkish fiancee.

The initial assessment of the Turkish police was that Khashoggi had been deliberately killed inside the consulate. Riyadh has dismissed the claims.

The Saudi delegation, which arrived in Turkey on Thursday, is meeting a Turkish prosecutor investigating the case as well as representatives from the Justice Ministry, Interior Ministry, police and the national intelligence agency, one source said.

On Tuesday, the Turkish foreign ministry said the Saudi consulate in Istanbul would be searched as part of the investigation.

Speaking on the matter Saturday, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu called on Riyadh to cooperate and allow Turkish prosecutors and experts to enter the consulate.