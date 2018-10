A Ukrainian Sukhoi-27 fighter jet crashed during large-scale military exercises with the U.S. air force, the Ukrainian air force said Tuesday.

"According to preliminary information, it was a SU-27 fighter jet taking part in the Clear Sky-2018 drills. So far the pilot's fate is unknown," Ukraine air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat told AFP.

However, the military later said that both pilots on board had been killed in the crash. Why the plane ran into difficulties was still not clear.