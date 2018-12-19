UN General Assembly overwhelmingly ratifies migrant pact

The U.N. General Assembly has endorsed a sweeping accord to ensure safe and orderly migration over opposition from five countries, including the United States and Hungary.

The Global Compact for Migration is the first international document dealing with the issue, though it's not legally binding.

It was endorsed Wednesday by a 152-5 vote, with Israel, the Czech Republic and Poland also voting "no" and 12 countries abstaining.

The vote in favor of the resolution was lower than the 164 countries that approved the agreement by acclamation at a conference in Marrakech, Morocco, earlier this month.

Billed as the first international document on managing migration, it lays out 23 objectives to open up legal migration and discourage illegal border crossings, as the number of people on the move globally has surged to more than 250 million.

Rows over the accord have erupted in several European Union nations, sparking the collapse of Belgium's coalition government and pushing Slovakia's foreign minister to tender his resignation.

From the United States to Europe and beyond, right-wing and populist leaders have taken increasingly draconian measures to shut out migrants in recent years.

According to diplomats, the United States had sought up to the last minute to convince other countries not to support the pact.