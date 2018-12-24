Cairo to host first Arab-Europe Summit, Arab League says

The first Arab-European Summit will convene in Egyptian capital Cairo on Feb. 24-25, the Arab League announced Monday.

An Arab-European ministerial meeting will be held in Brussels on Feb. 4 to prepare for the summit, Egypt's official MENA news agency quoted Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki as saying.

Consultations are currently underway with the European side with a view to hammering out the upcoming summit's agenda, Zaki added.

In March of last year, participants at an Arab Summit held near Jordan's Dead Sea agreed to convene an Arab-European summit to discuss means of enhancing cooperation and meeting common regional challenges.