US to suspend compliance with Russian missile treaty, officials say

Trump says US will pull out of 1987 missile ban treaty with Russia

The United States will announce it is suspending its compliance with the U.S.-Russian Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, four U.S. officials said Thursday.

Three of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the announcement would start a six-month clock on a potential U.S. withdrawal. However, Washington could choose not to withdraw if Moscow came into compliance with the arms control accord in that period.

Russia denies violating the 1987 pact. Last week, the Russian military denied claims that its Iskander-M 9M729 missile violates the treaty, stating it continues to "strictly" observe the tenants of the bilateral nuclear forces agreement.

The pact helps protect the security of the U.S. and its allies in Europe and the Far East. It bars the United States and Russia from possessing, producing or test-flying a ground-launched cruise missile with a range of 300 miles to 3,400 miles.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated his intention to scrap the deal in October, a step Russia condemned as "very dangerous."