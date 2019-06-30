Trump shakes hands with Saudi crown prince in G20 family photo while others wave

U.S. President Donald Trump and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman shook hands during the G20 "family photo" session in Japan while other leaders all waved and smiled.

The two leaders could be seen making conversation and smiling as they stood next to each other for the photo at the gathering of world leaders in Osaka, exchanging pleasantries in the process.

The move comes just days after a United Nations investigator said there was "credible evidence" implicating the crown prince in Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder.

During the photo session, Trump also had a conversation with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, after a series of frosty encounters.

Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by a group of Saudi operatives shortly after he entered the country's consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 last year.

Riyadh offered various, conflicting narratives to explain his disappearance before acknowledging he was murdered in the diplomatic building while seeking to shift blame for his death on a botched rendition operation being carried out by rogue agents.

Khashoggi's body has not been recovered, and the Kingdom has remained silent on its whereabouts.