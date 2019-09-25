49 injured as Russian jet makes hard landing in Siberia

Forty-nine people on board a Russian passenger jet sought medical assistance after the plane hard landed in the Russian Siberian city of Barnaul on Wednesday, the RIA state news agency reporting, citing local emergency services.

A 767-300 Boeing operated by Russian Azur airlines, en route from the Vietnamese city of Cam Ranh, caught fire in its landing gear unit while landing in Barnaul, the Russian news agencies RIA and TASS reported.

There were no casualties, the reports said.

Safety concerns have plagued Russia's airline industry since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, though standards are widely recognised to have sharply risen on international routes in particular in recent years. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Howard Goller)