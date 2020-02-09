Coronavirus deaths stand at 811, surpassing SARS death toll

The number of deaths from the new coronavirus has risen to 811 in mainland China, the country's National Health Commission said Sunday.

The death toll has therefore surpassed that of SARS, a respiratory disease that caused a global health scare in the early 2000s, and which also began in China.

Across China, 89 new deaths and 2,656 new confirmed cases were reported, the vast majority in the province of Hubei. According to the commission's figures, health authorities have recorded a total of 37,198 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak in December.

The outbreak's epicenter is located in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province. There, the provincial health commission reported 2,147 new cases of the virus. Also, 81 new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours in Hubei, bringing the total there to 780.

The virus, which has spread to about two dozen countries since first being identified, has only claimed the lives of two people outside mainland China, a Chinese man in the Philippines and a man in Hong Kong. Both victims had been to Hubei.

Meanwhile, all 3,600 passengers and crew aboard a cruise ship that had been held in Hong Kong's Kai Tak Cruise Terminal since Wednesday will be released, the city's health authorities announced Sunday.

Respiratory samples from all 1,800 crew tested negative for the coronavirus, said Dr. Leung Yiu-hong, chief port health officer.

The ship had been held after officials in mainland China informed the cruise operator that three previous passengers had tested positive for the virus.

Another ship, the Diamond Princess, has been quarantined at the Japanese port of Yokohama for several days. The roughly 3,700 passengers and crew may not be able to disembark until Feb. 19 at the earliest, Kyodo News reported Saturday.

The coronavirus broke out at a seafood market in Wuhan that reportedly sold exotic animals for consumption. SARS infected 8,000 people and killed 800 globally between 2002 and 2003. It was linked to the consumption of exotic meat of civet cats. The coronavirus belongs to the same family of viruses.

The Philippines was among a series of countries continuing to repatriate its citizens from Wuhan.

Thirty Filipinos landed early Sunday at an airbase south of Manila, the foreign affairs department said. They will remain quarantined for 14 days at a housing facility used by athletes in last year's South-East Asian Games.

The Philippines has so far reported three confirmed cases, including one death. All had visited China recently.

A British charter plane flying 200 people out of Wuhan arrived in Oxford on Sunday morning, the British Press Association reported.

The roughly 20 German citizens on board are set to continue on to Berlin on Sunday morning. Nationals from Italy, Greece, Denmark and Sweden were also said to be on the British evacuation flight.

Italy's ANSA news agency reported that one Italian 17-year-old had been left behind in Wuhan because he had a high temperature, though he had tested negative for the virus.

A plane with 266 Australian evacuees from Wuhan, including 77 children, landed in Darwin on Sunday evening.