Four passengers have died onboard Zaandam ship cruise, Holland America (Carnival) group reported Friday.

The stranded Dutch cruise ship had two positive COVID-19 cases.

A total of 1,800 people including 1,243 guests and 586 crew were on board.

The vessel – on board which 42 passengers complained of flu-like symptoms – has been stranded for days after Chile refused to allow it to dock at its original destination of San Antonio on 21 March.