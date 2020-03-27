Four passengers have died onboard Zaandam ship cruise, Holland America (Carnival) group reported Friday.
The stranded Dutch cruise ship had two positive COVID-19 cases.
A total of 1,800 people including 1,243 guests and 586 crew were on board.
The vessel – on board which 42 passengers complained of flu-like symptoms – has been stranded for days after Chile refused to allow it to dock at its original destination of San Antonio on 21 March.
