The U.N. food agency warned that around 47 million people in over 50 countries around the world are a step away from famine.

''War, economic turmoil and increasingly, climate change and environmental degradation are driving millions of people into poverty and despair each year,'' World Food Program's Executive Director Cindy McCain told the U.N. Security Council. ''Up to 783 million people do not know when, or if, they will eat again.''

''The number of children caught in the grip of starvation is overwhelming: a staggering 45 million under 5 years old are now estimated to have acute malnutrition,'' she said.

She said humanitarian funding cuts by governments are forcing the U.N. agency to make the agonizing choice to cut food rations for millions of vulnerable people.

''More cuts are on the way. This is the humanitarian community's new reality — our new normal,'' she said.

McCain urged the Security Council to be resolute in using its powers and influence to create broader conditions that will allow public-private partnerships to flourish.

She also urged the private sector to step up and embrace their responsibility to help build the societies that enable their enterprises to succeed.