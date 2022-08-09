Two bomb blasts went off in Burkina Faso on Tuesday, killing 15 soldiers and injuring several others, the army said.

The attack adds to the string of terrorist attacks as the country battles an extremist insurgency that mostly emanates from neighboring Mali and Niger.

The army general staff said that the twin blasts using "improvised explosive devices occurred on the road from Bourzanga to Djibo" in the Centre-North region. "The toll for both incidents is 15 fallen soldiers and one wounded."

"One of the vehicles in the convoy, which was carrying troops, hit an explosive device near Namsiguia district in Bam province," it added. While troops secured the area and tended to the victims, "a second device was remotely detonated, causing many casualties."

In Burkina Faso, violence blamed on terrorists affiliated to al-Qaida and Daesh group has killed thousands of people and forced 1.9 million more to flee their homes.

Burkina Faso's ruling junta took power in a January coup that ousted former President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, amid widespread anger over the government's failure to quell the insurgency. According to official figures, more than 40% of the country remains outside the government's control.