At least two people were killed by security forces in Morocco as youth-led protests spread across the country, state media reported Thursday.

According to the official news agency MAP, security forces opened fire late Wednesday "in self-defence" as groups of people stormed the police station in the south-western city of Leqliaa. The attackers seized a security vehicle and four motorcycles and set fire to part of the building.

Security forces used tear gas before using their weapons to prevent attackers from stealing ammunition, equipment and service weapons, MAP added.

Two people were killed and several were injured, it reported.

According to Moroccan news website Hespress, dozens of young people took to the streets in protest, before the situation escalated into clashes between some protesters and security personnel, following attempts to storm the police station.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing gunfire in the area, with reports of injuries among some protesters.

Protests were held in several cities across Morocco over the weekend and have escalated since Tuesday, when violent clashes erupted as security forces moved to disperse the crowds.

The demonstrations are spearheaded by a youth movement which calls itself GenZ 212. The group is demanding better services and has attacked the government's plan to spend big on large-scale infrastructure ahead of the 2030 World Cup, which Morocco is to co-host with Portugal and Spain.

On Wednesday, authorities said more than 400 people were arrested, while 280 have been injured, most of them security officers.

The "Gen Z" protests mirror similar unrest sweeping countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia, and Madagascar.