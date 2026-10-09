At least 31 civilians were killed and 19 others were wounded when a drone strike blamed on Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) hit a camp for displaced people in southeastern Blue Nile state, a local medical group said Friday.

In a statement, the Sudan Doctors Network said the attack targeted a gathering of displaced people in the Abu Shandi area of Wad Al-Mahi locality.

The group said four children were among those killed, while six children and eight women were among the injured.

It condemned the attack, saying the victims were unarmed civilians who had fled the conflict in search of safety.

The network described the strike as a war crime and a violation of international humanitarian law, holding the RSF responsible.

It called on the U.N., humanitarian agencies and international human rights organizations to urgently condemn the attack and take action to protect civilians.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the allegations.

Blue Nile state has witnessed escalating violence in recent weeks, with the RSF and its ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), launching attacks in several areas.

On Oct. 3, Sudanese authorities accused the RSF of carrying out drone strikes targeting the governor’s residence and civilian sites in Damazin, the state capital.

Sudan has been engulfed in fighting between the army and the RSF since April 2023, leaving tens of thousands dead and around 13 million displaced, according to U.N. and international estimates.